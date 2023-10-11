Bulldogs Star Apologizes for Controversial Instagram Post

Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr has issued an apology for a recent Instagram post that linked the conflict in the Middle East with Indigenous land rights. The post featured a photo of the Palestinian and Aboriginal flags with the caption “One struggle, one fight”.

In his statement, Addo-Carr expressed remorse for what he initially believed was a “message of respect for all people”. However, he acknowledged that he had not fully considered or understood the current events happening overseas before sharing the post.

After the post was brought to light and criticized, Addo-Carr promptly deleted it and expressed his regret. He then took the time to educate himself about the complex situation occurring in the Middle East, recognizing that there are no winners in war and loss of life. His intention was to advocate for respect among all individuals, regardless of their cultural background.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has entered its fourth day of intense fighting, with Hamas rockets and gunmen causing significant damage in Israel. Israel has mobilized a large number of reservists, and the fate of hostages taken into Gaza remains uncertain. The death toll continues to rise on both sides, with a significant number of casualties reported.

Addo-Carr’s apology serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and compassion in times of conflict. While social media can be a powerful tool for spreading awareness and advocating for justice, it is crucial to approach sensitive topics with care and a deep understanding of the complexities involved.

Sources: None