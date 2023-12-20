TikTok Star Olivia Dunne Finds Fame and Wealth as Her “Big Boy” Trope Takes on New Meaning

Summary: TikTok star Olivia Dunne has gained immense popularity and wealth through her viral routines and sponsorship deals. While her “Big Boy” trope initially referred to her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, it is set to take on a new meaning in 2024 as Dunne’s career progresses and Skenes prepares to make his MLB debut.

Olivia Dunne, the 21-year-old gymnast and social media sensation, has captivated millions of fans with her TikTok routines and engaging content. With over ten million followers on various platforms, Dunne has become one of the most famous amateur athletes worldwide. She gained significant attention during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 when she started posting pictures of her TikTok routines.

In a recent TikTok video, Dunne revisited an old routine, lip-syncing to the song “Big Boy” Keke Palmer, SZA, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson. This was the second time she performed a routine to the song in a month, sparking speculation among fans that the “Big Boy” in question is her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Skenes, a 6-foot-6 pitcher who graduated from LSU, was selected the Pittsburgh Pirates as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Entry Draft. Known for her beauty and talent, Dunne’s popularity has skyrocketed, with her TikTok account amassing more followers than even Beyonce’s.

Since the NCAA’s rule change in 2021 allowing student athletes to earn income from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), Dunne has become incredibly wealthy. She recently revealed that she was paid $50,000 for a single sponsored social media post.

However, fame has not come without its challenges for Dunne. She has expressed concerns about her safety, requiring a full-time security detail and opting not to attend in-person classes due to safety concerns.

Looking ahead, 2024 holds significant milestones for both Dunne and Skenes. In June, Dunne is set to graduate from Louisiana State University with a degree in communications, while Skenes prepares for a potential MLB debut. As Skenes’ baseball career takes off, Dunne’s “Big Boy” trope is expected to evolve, reflecting the growth and success of their respective journeys.