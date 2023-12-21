Christmas in Florida: A Sunny and Festive Celebration

Christmas in Florida is a unique experience that diverges from traditional holiday celebrations. While other parts of the country are bundling up and seeking winter activities, Floridians are embracing the warm and sunny climate to create their own festive traditions.

One of the notable differences is the absence of snow. Instead of waking up to a winter wonderland, Floridians have found an alternative in faux soap snow, also known as “snoap.” Theme parks like Disney World and local events bring snow machines that turn liquid soap into snowflakes, allowing residents to experience a taste of the white holiday magic without the freezing temperatures.

Central Florida, where many theme parks are located, takes the holiday season to another level. Places like Disney World and Universal Orlando host ticketed seasonal events and holiday parties, ensuring that residents and visitors alike can immerse themselves in the festive spirit. Watching the holiday parade at Universal Orlando while sweating in the Florida heat has become a Christmas tradition for many.

Floridians also embrace their unique geographic features to celebrate the holidays. Instead of bundling up to walk in parades, they watch them from boats. Lighted boat parades are a common sight throughout Florida, with boat owners decorating their vessels with Christmas lights, inflatables, and holiday music. It’s a chance for people to enjoy the warm weather and stunning views while celebrating the season.

For those who want to rub in their sunny Christmas celebrations to friends and family up north, beachy Christmas cards have become a trend. Instead of traditional winter scenes, Floridians take their holiday-card photos on the beach, sometimes even wearing Christmas pajamas and ugly sweaters.

In Florida, the holiday season is a time to embrace the warmth, sun, and unique traditions that the state has to offer. Celebrating Christmas here means enjoying beach bonfires, boat parades, and festive events that take advantage of the sunny climate. While it may be different from the traditional snowy holiday experience, Christmas in Florida is just as magical and a celebration like no other.