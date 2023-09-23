Meeting and Getting Engaged on the First Date: A Love Story Found on TikTok

In 2020, my partner and I met on TikTok, despite living over 3,000 miles apart. With closed borders and the distance between us, our relationship relied heavily on Google Meets and WhatsApp messages for a full year. However, when the US and UK borders reopened, we finally had the chance to meet in person, and our first date turned into something truly special.

After a grueling 35-hour journey, I arrived in New York on December 28th, 2021, filled with excitement. Despite the exhaustion, meeting my partner in person was even better than I had imagined. We instantly connected on a deeper level, and I knew right then that he was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.

During our first day together, we relished in each other’s presence. We exchanged Christmas gifts, enjoyed takeout, and simply basked in the joy of being in each other’s company. The following day, we explored the city, visiting Christmas markets, Grand Central Terminal, and even catching a Broadway show.

However, the highlight came on New Year’s Eve when we raced to Rockefeller Center. It had been decided beforehand that we would get engaged on this special day. Armed with rings, the only question was who would propose first. Ultimately, I lost the race, but winning my partner’s heart and a stunning engagement ring made it a victory in itself.

After the proposal, we celebrated with breakfast, returned to the hotel, and welcomed the new year in our pajamas. The remainder of our time in New York was filled with romantic walks and a happiness that surpassed anything we had ever experienced before. Sadly, our trip had to come to an end, and I reluctantly returned home to the UK on January 5th.

While skepticism surrounded our whirlwind engagement, it didn’t matter to us because we had already found lifelong happiness in those few days together. Now, two years later, we are still together and stronger than ever. Getting engaged on our first date remains the best decision we’ve ever made.

