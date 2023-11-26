How Social Media Captivates and Connects People: Insights from Ryanair’s Former Head of Social

In the digital age, social media has become an integral part of our lives, offering us a platform to be entertained and an escape from the chaos of our daily routines. Michael Corcoran, the former head of social media at Ryanair, sheds light on the two main reasons why people flock to these platforms.

According to Corcoran, social media serves as an entertainment channel rather than just a means of communication. People seek engaging content, captivating stories, and humorous posts that can lighten their mood and bring a smile to their faces. Whether it’s a funny video, a heartwarming story, or a clever meme, social media platforms offer an endless source of amusement.

Additionally, social media provides an escape from the challenges and conflicts of our day-to-day lives. It allows individuals to disconnect from the real world and immerse themselves in a virtual realm where they can explore new ideas, connect with like-minded individuals, and momentarily forget about the stresses they face.

Corcoran’s insights highlight the power of social media in captivating and connecting people. It goes beyond being a simple communication tool and becomes an essential part of our leisure time. Whether we’re seeking entertainment or a respite from reality, social media serves as a reliable companion.

