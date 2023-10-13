Assassin’s Creed Mirage: The Heartfelt Story Behind the Cat

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest installment in Ubisoft’s popular franchise, has resonated with players worldwide. However, it was a heartwarming tale involving a cat that caught the attention of the gaming community. What is the story behind this feline in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

A user named Alanna Sas shared a photo of a cat on Facebook and requested the developers to include it in AC Mirage. This cat had the Assassin’s Creed logo on its snout and had unfortunately passed away. By incorporating the cat’s image into the game, it would have been immortalized.

It remains unclear if the developers directly responded to the post, but players noticed the cat in the game once it went live, as witnessed on Reddit. This action the developers sparked a significant discussion among fans.

This isn’t the first time game developers have included such heartfelt gestures. Players on Reddit mentioned examples of deceased fans becoming non-playable characters in World of Warcraft and quests in Borderlands 2 inspired similar incidents. However, instances where a pet is memorialized in a video game, like in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, are rare.

Players have also expressed their joy in the game’s mechanic of being able to pick up and pet these digital cats. The addition has been widely celebrated fans of the franchise.

While fans appreciate the sentiment behind the inclusion of the cat, there are also ethical considerations. Some have questioned whether the cat’s guardian approved of its representation in the game. Without their consent, the reveal could potentially cause emotional distress if they stumble upon it.

Overall, Ubisoft’s inclusion of the cat in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has garnered widespread praise from the gaming community.

Sources:

– Reddit (user: Alanna Sas)

– Sportskeeda.com