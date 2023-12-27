The Mysterious Neon Squares: Unveiling the Truth Behind an In-Flight Optical Illusion

A bewildered airline passenger recently took to TikTok to share a fascinating yet perplexing sight he witnessed while flying from Vietnam to Australia. In a viral video that has garnered over 14 million views, the traveler sought the help of internet users to unravel the mystery behind the unusual spectacle outside his airplane window.

The footage reveals a breathtaking nightscape adorned with neon-colored squares, reminiscent of confetti at a festive celebration or a scene from a fantastical holiday movie. Desperate for answers, the passenger implored TikTok users to shed light on the puzzling phenomenon.

Numerous viewers were equally baffled, offering humorous explanations ranging from post-it notes to unfinished video game maps. Some humorously compared it to a nightclub floor strewn with confetti, while others comically attributed it to the remnants of extravagant gender reveal parties.

However, a group of attentive viewers astutely deciphered the trippy vision. Contrary to the initial speculation, the squares were in fact illuminated dragon fruit farms. These agricultural facilities are illuminated at night using LED grow lights, allowing the flamboyant pink fruit to grow year-round.

By tricking the plants into perceiving continuous summer through the artificial lighting, farmers extend the growing season, leading to increased flower and fruit production. This practice significantly boosts yields and profits for the dragon fruit industry in Vietnam, which cultivates approximately 1.3 tons of the fruit annually.

The dragon fruit, originating from Central America, now thrives in Vietnam thanks to its favorable climate and agricultural expertise. The fruit, growing on an unassuming climbing cactus, possesses a mildly sweet flavor and a texture similar to that of a kiwi.

The enchanting sight that had initially perplexed the airline passenger turned out to be a captivating and practical agricultural endeavor. Through social media collaboration, the mystery was solved, leaving the traveler in awe of the illuminated dragon fruit farms that were the true source of the mesmerizing neon squares.