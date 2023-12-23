New and Improved Heating Solution for Van Lifers in Cold Climates

Summary: A van lifer in Canada has found a unique and effective way to keep himself and his two cats warm during harsh winters. Matthew, who turned to van life after losing his job due to the pandemic, relies on a specific type of heater to brave the frigid temperatures. By utilizing a WIPPRO diesel heater, Matthew ensures that his cats, Penny and Stella, stay cozy while he works as a mechanic.

Matthew’s innovative heating setup involves routing the heater’s vent through the wheel well of his van. The heat is then blown onto the van’s floor, where it rises to provide warmth. The WIPPRO diesel heater, designed for campers, cars, RVs, and trucks, has gained popularity among users for its low noise, quick heating capabilities, thermostatic controls, and efficient fuel consumption.

With a small remote that doubles as a digital readout, Matthew can monitor and adjust the temperature inside his van. When he is away working, he sets the heater to maintain a comfortable 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit). Users have praised the heater’s ability to operate for extended periods on a deep cycle battery, consuming minimal fuel.

Not only is this heating solution useful for van lifers, but it has also proven beneficial in other scenarios. One user reported successful use in an uninsulated camper shell, demonstrating the heater’s versatility. Additionally, the diesel-powered heater offers reliability during power outages, making it an excellent backup heat source for garages.

Matthew’s unique adaptation of the WIPPRO diesel heater showcases how van lifers can overcome the challenges of extreme weather conditions. With this innovative solution, van dwellers can stay warm and comfortable even in the coldest of climates.