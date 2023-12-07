Unprecedented Buck Surprises Experienced Hunter

A seasoned hunter, Christopher “CJ” Alexander, found himself in complete astonishment when he encountered the buck of a lifetime. It was the early hours of November 9th, and Alexander had been perched in his stand since 5 a.m. Little did he know that he would catch sight of the massive buck just before the end of the day.

At around 4:30 p.m., Alexander spotted the buck from a distance of approximately 120 feet. However, it was too far away for a responsible crossbow shot. Alexander patiently waited, knowing that during the rut, the buck would likely come closer to him in pursuit of a nearby doe. And he was right.

Driven primal urges, the buck closed the distance, eventually coming within 7 yards of Alexander. It was at this point that their paths intersected, and Alexander seized the perfect opportunity. Little did he know at the time, this buck may be a record breaker.

It is unusual for a buck of such magnitude to go unnoticed, particularly in open fields. According to hunting expert Mike Rex, most trophy-sized whitetails are typically spotted during the summer when their antlers are rapidly growing underneath the velvet. However, Alexander’s buck seemed to have evaded detection until that fateful encounter.

Rex, who represents a widely accepted scoring system, described the rack as one of the largest he has ever seen. Upon measuring the antlers, it was clear that they were of paramount size and weight. Although there may be controversy surrounding their classification, the official scoring will be determined a panel.

The verdict on whether the Alexander buck will secure a place in the record books is currently pending. Depending on its classification as either typical or non-typical, the buck’s score could surpass the current Ohio record. Regardless, this incredible buck will forever remain a testament to the unforeseen wonders of nature and the thrill of the hunt.