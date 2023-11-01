Unraveling the Mystery: The Disappearance of James Yoblonski

In a perplexing case that has left investigators and his family searching for answers, the whereabouts of 13-year-old James Yoblonski have remained a mystery for almost five months. The Sauk County teenager vanished from his home in early June, with the last known location suggesting he may have been near Devil’s Lake State Park.

Recently, James’ father, Bill Yoblonski, shared new information with WISN 12 News that sheds light on what he believes may have happened to his son. A video posted on Snapchat shortly after James went missing reveals his voice stating, “For everyone who cares about me, it’s not their fault. It’s no one’s fault. It’s my fault.” This heart-wrenching admission raises more questions than it answers.

Bill Yoblonski expresses his bewilderment, stating, “I just can’t figure out why he did this.” The video continues with James’ voice revealing his emotional turmoil, saying, “I feel like I want to explain it. I don’t know how. I’m scared, and I’m sad, and I have no emotions anymore.”

Authorities received a report from Bill Yoblonski on the morning of June 12, stating his son was missing. James, who had recently completed seventh grade, allegedly left their Reedsburg home in the middle of the night using his father’s van. The van was later discovered approximately 20 miles away on U.S. Highway 12 near Devil’s Lake State Park, alongside a makeshift campsite containing James’ belongings.

It is important to note that despite extensive efforts, including K9 searches and an analysis of James’ electronic devices, no concrete leads have emerged. The search has been further complicated the mysterious disappearance of survival guides and one of Bill Yoblonski’s guns from their home, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the case.

While investigators have not ruled out any possibilities, the focus turned momentarily to Bill Yoblonski himself. His involvement has been closely scrutinized, leading to conjectures that he may be responsible for his son’s disappearance. However, Yoblonski vehemently denies any involvement and even underwent a polygraph test, which he passed. He asserts, “I had nothing to do with it. I don’t know how or how much more I can prove to everybody I had nothing to do with him missing.”

As the investigation continues and online theories abound, Yoblonski remains hopeful that his son is alive. He believes someone coerced James into leaving and that he is being held against his will, possibly in another state. Yoblonski expresses his unwavering love and desire for his son’s safe return, stating, “James, we love you very much. We just want you home. You mean the world to us.”

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, despite the absence of substantial leads in recent weeks, continues its efforts to locate James Yoblonski. They urge anyone with information to come forward and provide assistance. Bill Yoblonski can be contacted directly at 920-292-0322 or through his email address: [email protected]. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to law enforcement calling 608-355-3508 or 911.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Was James Yoblonski suicidal?

No, according to his father, Bill Yoblonski, James was not suicidal. He asserts that his son’s disappearance was not a result of self-harm intentions.

2. What evidence has been found so far?

Authorities discovered James’ father’s van approximately 20 miles away from their home, near Devil’s Lake State Park. A makeshift campsite was found nearby, containing some of James’ belongings, such as clothing and a backpack.

3. Is Bill Yoblonski a suspect in his son’s disappearance?

Bill Yoblonski was initially considered a suspect, but he has passed a polygraph test conducted the FBI and maintains his innocence. However, suspicions from online theorists persist.

4. How can I help in the search for James Yoblonski?

If you have any information regarding James Yoblonski’s whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, please contact Bill Yoblonski directly at 920-292-0322 or via email at [email protected]. You can also reach out to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-3508 or call 911. Your assistance could be crucial in bringing James home to his family.