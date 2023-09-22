Guernsey Chief Minister Engages with Islanders on Facebook Forum

Guernsey’s Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, took a bold step this week joining a Facebook forum to communicate with constituents. Despite the reputation of social media as a place of unruly political debate, Deputy Ferbrache appeared undeterred as he encouraged islanders to ask him questions. However, he soon found himself overwhelmed with over 650 comments, making it challenging to respond to everyone.

Upon announcing his presence on the Guernsey People Have Your Say! page, which boasts over 21,000 members, Deputy Ferbrache requested that participants maintain politeness when engaging with him. He emphasized his willingness to answer questions about topics such as States tax proposals, infrastructure, and more. However, due to other commitments, he also confessed that he wouldn’t be able to spend the entire day on Facebook, but he would respond as regularly as possible.

The Deputy initially managed to reply to numerous questions related to GST, housing, and the cost of living. However, he eventually had to log out of Facebook as he had meetings to attend. Later in the day, Deputy Ferbrache spoke to reporters and expressed his satisfaction with the experience, despite his initial skepticism about social media comments.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that while he welcomed constructive criticism, some individuals adopt a negative stance without offering any constructive input. He highlighted that these “keyboard warriors” incessantly portray Guernsey in a negative light without acknowledging the efforts of those working to improve the island.

Deputy Ferbrache clarified that he never promised to respond to every question posted on the forum. He emphasized that his inability to reply to all inquiries was not a reflection of disrespect for the individuals behind them. Instead, it was a matter of time management as he has other responsibilities.

In conclusion, Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s decision to engage with the Guernsey community on a Facebook forum demonstrates a willingness to connect with constituents through modern communication platforms. While facing the challenge of an overwhelming number of comments, he remains focused on addressing the concerns raised and making the best use of his time to serve the island.

