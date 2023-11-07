The Real Deal with Storing Toilet Paper in Your Fridge

We all have our quirks, and for some, it’s their preference for the perfect toilet paper. But have you ever heard of storing your toilet paper in the fridge? A recent TikTok video from Smart Fox Lifehacks has sparked some curiosity about this “hotel industry” tip. According to the narration, storing toilet paper in the fridge helps eliminate unpleasant odors. But is this really an effective solution, or just another internet fad?

While it’s true that toilet paper can absorb odors, the idea of sacrificing precious fridge space for it seems impractical. Sure, a box of baking soda can also do the trick, but does that mean storing toilet paper in the fridge is a complete waste? The biggest question that comes to mind is: what do you do with the toilet paper after? Throw it away and waste all those plys and premium brand goodness? Or use it, risking the horrors of a smelly or sauce-stained roll? Neither option seems appealing.

Furthermore, there is no concrete evidence that hotels actually employ this hack. It’s important to question the source and validity of such claims. So, before you go rearranging your fridge to make space for toilet paper, consider alternative methods for freshening up your kitchen.

Keeping your home clean and odor-free doesn’t have to involve storing bathroom supplies alongside your groceries. Instead, prioritize regular cleaning and maintenance. Wipe down your shelves and crispers, clear out expired food on a weekly basis, and utilize natural odor absorbers like baking soda or citrus fruits.

In the end, let’s leave the toilet paper where it belongs—in the bathroom. While it’s amusing to explore unconventional life hacks, it’s essential to critically evaluate their practicality and real-life application.

