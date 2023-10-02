Can a TikTok Hand Mixer Hack Replace a KitchenAid Stand Mixer?

An electric hand mixer and a wire baking rack are all you need for a viral TikTok hand mixer hack that promises to replicate the ease of a KitchenAid stand mixer without the hefty price tag. This hack has gained popularity for its affordability and space-saving benefits compared to traditional stand mixers. However, does it actually deliver on its promise?

In theory, the hand mixer hack seems like a great alternative. By using a wire rack as a frame to hold the base of the hand mixer in place, the modified mixer can be placed on top of a bowl, allowing for hands-free mixing. It’s a clever idea that caught the attention of many baking enthusiasts.

But in practice, the TikTok hand mixer hack falls short. The hack fails to mention that the hand mixer will shake and jolt when attempting to mix anything thicker than heavy cream. The makeshift wire frame is also not secure enough to hold the mixer in place, risking spills and messes.

Another drawback of this hack is the size of the beaters. Compared to a standard hand mixer, the beaters of an electric hand mixer are too small to evenly whip the entire bowl. The lack of reach and coverage can result in uneven mixing and affect the overall texture of the batter or dough.

While the hand mixer hack may seem appealing due to its cost-effectiveness and space-saving advantages, it ultimately falls short in function and performance. For the best baking results, it’s recommended to stick to using a hand mixer the conventional way.

