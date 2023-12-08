Title: Find Love This Holiday Season with I Hate Christmas Season 1 on Netflix

Summary: Explore the romantic drama series I Hate Christmas Season 1, created Per-Olav Sorensen. Follow Gianna, a nurse from Chioggia, as she navigates the holiday season and her quest to find love. Stream all six episodes on Netflix and discover a heartwarming story that captures the spirit of Christmas.

I Hate Christmas Season 1 is a captivating romantic drama series that revolves around the life of Gianna, a content nurse from Chioggia who enjoys her single life. However, as the holiday season approaches, she grows weary of the constant inquiries about her love life. Determined to avoid awkward questions, Gianna takes matters into her own hands and sets out to find a boyfriend within 24 days to bring home for Christmas.

Executive produced Daniele Passani and Corrado Trionfera, the series premiered on Netflix on December 7, 2022, with all episodes available for streaming on the same day. Pilar Fogliati takes on the lead role of Gianna, while the talented cast includes Beatrice Arnera, Fiorenza Pieri, Massimo Rigo, Sabrina Paravicini, Simonetta Solder, and more.

To watch I Hate Christmas Season 1, simply log in to your Netflix account and search for the series. Netflix offers a diverse library of content, making it one of the best streaming services available.

Notably, Netflix offers different payment plans to suit your preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan costs $6.99 per month and provides access to most of Netflix’s movies and TV shows, albeit with occasional ads. The standard plan, priced at $15.49 per month, offers an ad-free experience, the ability to download content on two devices, and the option to add a non-household member. The premium plan, at $22.99 per month, allows four devices to stream simultaneously, offers Ultra HD content, the ability to download on up to six devices, and the option to add two non-household members.

Don’t miss out on the heartwarming story of Gianna’s Christmas journey. Stream I Hate Christmas Season 1 on Netflix and let the holiday magic unfold.