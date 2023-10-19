Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – A Wild, Dark and Satirical Animated Series

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a new adult animated series created Adi Shankar for Netflix. Shankar is known for his subversive reinterpretations of beloved pop culture characters, often with graphic violence. However, despite the title, this series is not based on the Far Cry game series. Instead, Shankar has taken various characters from Ubisoft’s catalog and placed them in a dystopian technocratic sci-fi future.

The show includes characters such as Rayman, who appears as a TV host and propagandist, an anthropomorphic frog assassin representing the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and interdimensional interlopers known as Rabbids. The series takes elements from modern Ubisoft franchises like Watch Dogs, Beyond Good & Evil, and various Tom Clancy games, creating a unique and potent mix.

Captain Laserhawk follows the cyborg super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk as he teams up with a group of convicted enemies of the state, including Jade and Pey’j from Beyond Good & Evil, Bullfrog the assassin, and professional wrestler Cody Rhodes. The show is a satirical Saturday morning cartoon, combining elements from Captain N: The Game Master, The Dirty Dozen, and The Suicide Squad.

Visually, the show incorporates a mix of traditional cel animation, pixelated and 3D game graphics, and even live action. It pays homage to childhood cartoons designed to sell toys and games while maintaining a unique and darkly comedic tone. Shankar’s previous work on Dredd and Power/Rangers is evident in the post-apocalyptic megacities and the colorful team of mech-piloting ninjas.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a wild ride that defies expectations and breathes new life into previously unexplored Ubisoft characters. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

