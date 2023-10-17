TikTok Influencer Sparks Concern for Not Using EpiPen During Allergic Reaction

A TikTok influencer, Shivaika Sewlal, has raised concerns after she failed to use her EpiPen during a severe allergic reaction and instead chose to continue filming. Sewlal, known for sharing her experiences living with over 40 allergies, eczema, and asthma, went viral with videos documenting the alarming incident.

In the video, which has gained over 22.9 million views, Sewlal displayed significant bruising on her face and swollen eyes. Although she admitted she did not feel “fine” and had trouble seeing, she claimed to be “completely fine.” As the reaction worsened, she eventually decided to go to the hospital, as it became “annoying.”

Upon arrival at the hospital, Sewlal revealed that she had not eaten anything she was allergic to and chose not to use her EpiPen because she was uncertain whether it was necessary. However, the doctor clarified that she should have used it. Despite receiving shots of adrenaline and an IV drip, Sewlal continued recording, even admitting to feeling embarrassed when a doctor walked in on her filming a TikTok.

In a later TikTok video, Sewlal explained that the cause of the allergic reaction was an indirect exposure to peanut residue. She touched something that had peanut bits on it and then rubbed her eyes, which led to the swelling.

Fans expressed concern in the comments, urging Sewlal to use her EpiPen in such situations and highlighting the need for medical attention. Sewlal concluded advising her viewers, “When in doubt, just go to the hospital.”

It is important to remember the seriousness of life-threatening allergic reactions and to always follow proper medical advice. Using an EpiPen when experiencing severe allergic symptoms can be crucial in preventing further complications or even saving a life.

Sources:

– The original article