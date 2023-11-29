Elevate Your Baking Business with TikTok

TikTok has revolutionized the way businesses connect with audiences, and it has been nothing short of transformative for small businesses like mine. As a passionate bakery owner, sharing my baking creations and culinary tips with my local community and family has always brought me joy. However, TikTok has taken my reach beyond borders and allowed me to share my talent with people around the world.

With over 21K followers and counting, the support and engagement I’ve received on TikTok has been incredible. The direct impact on my sales has been undeniable. During the 2020 holiday season, my homemade cocoa bombs became a sensation, and I saw a staggering increase in sales, generating approximately $11,000 in just three months. It was a far cry from the days when it was only my family raving about how delicious they were on Christmas Eve.

However, the potential ban on TikTok looms over small business owners like me. If TikTok were to disappear, I would surely feel the blow to my business. The loss of revenue from the app would be irreplaceable, especially at a time when small businesses in Ohio are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, it is crucial for lawmakers to understand the significance of platforms like TikTok for entrepreneurs like me. TikTok’s marketing tools level the playing field, allowing small businesses to compete with big-box stores. Representative Beatty and other policymakers must stand up for us and vote against any proposed restrictions on TikTok.

TikTok has become our virtual storefront, enabling us to showcase our products, gain exposure, and connect with customers on a global scale. As we navigate these challenging times, the support of platforms like TikTok can make a world of difference for small businesses in Ohio.

