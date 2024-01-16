Viral Friendship: Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic Share Mutual Admiration

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and tennis legend Novak Djokovic have formed a heartwarming bond of admiration, displaying their friendship through social media messages. Their camaraderie was initiated when Kohli reached out to Djokovic through an organic contact on Instagram. Surprisingly, Djokovic had already messaged Kohli, leading to the commencement of their friendship. The athletes regularly exchange messages of congratulations on their achievements, creating a bond built on mutual respect.

Both athletes are not only known for their exceptional talent, but also their commitment to fitness. Despite being in their mid-30s, they continue to excel due to their supreme physical condition. Djokovic even took the opportunity to celebrate Kohli’s 50th ODI century, posting an Instagram story and sending a heartfelt message. This gesture deeply resonated with Kohli, further solidifying their friendship.

Kohli expressed his admiration for Djokovic, highlighting their shared passion for fitness. He emphasized the importance of connecting with global athletes who excel and inspire others. Kohli expressed his hope that if Djokovic visits India, he would have the chance to meet him and spend time together.

For Djokovic, the admiration goes both ways. He revealed that he has been texting with Kohli for a few years and expressed his gratitude for Kohli’s kind words. Djokovic’s only visit to India was in 2014, and he hopes to return soon to explore more of the country’s rich history, culture, and spirituality.

As Djokovic aims for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Kohli extended his best wishes to his friend. Kohli was even tempted to play tennis with Djokovic after seeing a clip of him playing cricket and tennis with Australian batter Steve Smith. Despite feeling confident in his cricket skills, Kohli acknowledged the speed and difficulty of tennis serves.

The friendship between Kohli and Djokovic is a testament to the power of sports to bring people together across different disciplines and backgrounds. Their mutual admiration and support serve as an inspiration to the next generation and remind us of the camaraderie that exists among global athletes.