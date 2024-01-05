The Impact of Technology on Our Lives: Reflecting on WhatsApp and Beyond

In today’s digital age, it is essential to pause and reflect on the impact of technology on our lives, especially when it comes to our children. A few years ago, as the director of a day camp, I thought of WhatsApp as a practical solution for seamless communication among counselors. Little did I know that my view of the app would change over time.

Initially, I disregarded the concerns raised some mothers about the potential dangers of WhatsApp for young children. I saw it as just another communication tool, an extension of our existing channels. I was even frustrated that some counselors couldn’t access it.

However, my perspective shifted recently with the introduction of WhatsApp Channels. It dawned on me that WhatsApp was more than just a messaging app – it was a form of social media. The ease of connecting with large groups raised concerns about the nature of our children’s connections in this digital world.

Moreover, I observed how people, including myself, became increasingly absorbed in virtual interactions, disconnecting from the present moment. This realization made me recognize that technology goes beyond one messaging app; it encompasses various platforms and devices that shape our lives.

Instead of dwelling on the dangers of technology, let us focus on how we can integrate it into the lives of our children in a safer and healthier manner. This is not a call to abandon WhatsApp or any other technology but an opportunity to reflect on our choices and take proactive steps.

We should come together as a community, sharing experiences and working collaboratively to create a positive digital environment. Let us explore options and make a positive change to protect our families and provide a balanced digital experience.

To address this crucial matter, Bais Rivkah, along with local schools in Crown Heights, will be hosting an event on January 8th. The event aims to educate parents on technology safety and provide practical resources. Join ProTECHtion at Bais Rivkah to be a part of this unique opportunity.

