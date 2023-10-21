Alexander Volkanovski Opens Up About Sparring with Mark Zuckerberg in the ‘Metaverse’

Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, recently shared his experience of sparring with tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg in the ‘Metaverse’, where Meta Platforms’ specialized virtual reality (VR) tools were used. Volkanovski and Zuckerberg have a close relationship and often train together, with Volkanovski even helping Zuckerberg prepare for a potential cage fight against Elon Musk.

During their sparring session earlier this year, Volkanovski and Zuckerberg wore high-tech motion capture suits and other VR gear. Their body movements were analyzed and animated versions of themselves were streamed into an immersive virtual world. Volkanovski expressed how the experience felt like a real training session, describing how he felt like he was actually sparring.

Volkanovski stated, “When I was there, and we did that, he gave me the goggles and we had a boxing match… I was getting angles, and it actually felt like I was sparring… It was fun, I got a proper workout.”

Volkanovski is now preparing for his upcoming lightweight title rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The two fighters previously faced each other at UFC 284, with Makhachev winning unanimous decision. However, many fans and MMA personalities believed that Volkanovski deserved the victory.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Volkanovski revealed that he plans to make a change in his game plan for the rematch. He emphasized the importance of going for the finish and making a statement to enhance his legacy. Volkanovski expressed his desire to go all out and not worry about going the distance.

With his training sessions in the ‘Metaverse’ and his focused mindset for his rematch, Volkanovski is determined to leave a lasting impact and secure the victory against Makhachev.

