Sanders Family Plans Diverge for the Festive Season

The holiday season is approaching, and the Sanders family is looking forward to happier times after a disappointing end to the season. While Coach Prime wants to spend the holidays with his kids, it seems that his son Shedeur has other plans. In a video shared on Shedeur’s YouTube channel, the father and son can be seen discussing their holiday plans.

Shedeur expressed his desire to go somewhere for New Year’s, prompting Prime to suggest various exotic destinations. However, Shedeur made it clear that he would be spending the festive season with his mother and sister, implying that family comes first for him.

Coach Prime tried to convince Shedeur to change his mind, but his son remained firm in his decision. Shedeur’s back injury, which occurred before the season-ending game, may have played a role in his desire to spend time with his family during the holidays.

While family holidays are important, Coach Prime is also focused on improving his team’s fortunes for the next season. He has made strategic hires and has a few scholarships remaining to recruit talented players for the Buffs. This, coupled with reviewing and considering the team’s needs, shows that there are already plans in motion to ensure a successful season.

The Sanders family’s diverging plans for the festive season reflect their individual priorities and commitments. Despite the disappointment of the previous season, Coach Prime and Shedeur are optimistic about the future and are looking forward to a fresh start.