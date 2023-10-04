The Federal Reserve Launches Instagram Account and Joins Threads for Increased Accessibility

The Federal Reserve, led chairman Jerome Powell, has unveiled its new Instagram account, marking its entry into the world of social media. In an introductory video message, Powell announced that throughout October, which is National Economic Education Month, the central bank will be sharing links to events, resources, and information about how its decisions impact individuals nationwide. The move aims to increase the accessibility and availability of Fed news and educational materials.

The Fed’s inaugural video has already garnered significant attention, with nearly 6,000 comments from users. While some comments playfully jest about the government agency’s foray into social media, others express surprise at the chairman’s social media presence. The Federal Reserve has been active on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter (now known as X), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Flickr for several years. Additionally, regional Federal Reserve banks like the San Francisco Fed, New York Fed, and Chicago Fed have already established a presence on Instagram to share news, resources, and highlight their staff members.

In July, the Fed raised interest rates a quarter percentage point, reaching the 5.25%-5.50% range – the highest level in over 22 years. This decision was made in response to the economic conditions at the time. By launching an Instagram account and joining Threads, the Fed aims to further its interactions with the public and provide valuable economic education to a wider audience.

Sources:

– Federal Reserve

– San Francisco Fed

– New York Fed

– Chicago Fed