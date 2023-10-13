Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Responds to Online Hate, Calls Out Trolls

Actor and singer Saba Azad, who is dating Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, recently faced online hate and responded to the trolls in a sassy manner. Saba grabbed everyone’s attention at the Lakme Fashion Week with her energetic presence and a special performance alongside her pop band collaborator Imaad Shah.

During the event, Saba showcased her singing skills and love for dancing with some quirky dance steps. However, not everyone appreciated her talent and some social media users left negative comments on her dance videos. One user even suggested that she needs therapy, to which Saba responded acknowledging that hate is prevalent in the world but it shouldn’t affect one’s own peace of mind.

Another user called her “mad” for enduring the constant hate and still carrying on with a positive attitude. Saba again responded with grace, stating that it takes courage to face the hate and continue smiling. She called out the trolls for adding nothing but hate to the world and emphasized that they will be remembered for their legacy of negativity.

Despite the online hate, Saba received praise from fans of her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, who applauded her talent and dancing skills. Prior to her musical performance, Saba also walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, wearing a glittery golden pantsuit and garnering praise for her stunning appearance.

Saba is currently receiving praise for her role in the web show ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ and continues to charm audiences with her talent and resilience in the face of online hate.

Sources:

– ANI news service