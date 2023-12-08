Former Orlando Pirates Star Discovers Departure through Social Media

A former player of Orlando Pirates has recently revealed that he found out about his departure from the club through social media. Ayanda Gcaba, who was with the Soweto giants from 2012 to 2018, was loaned to Platinum Stars halfway through the 2017/18 season after not fitting into coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s plans.

Gcaba, along with Riyaad Norodien, Abbubaker Mobara, and Mpho Makola, were among the players who were moved on from the team. In an interview with Sports Night Amplified with Andile, Gcaba shared his experience, stating that there was no communication from the club regarding his departure.

“I’m one person who doesn’t like to ask for validation. If someone is paying for my services, they must be okay with my services,” Gcaba said. “I accept and move on. When I heard Mpho Makola talking about how he left, it was the same way for me. No one explained why I was leaving. I found out from social media and had to ask my agent what happened.”

Gcaba expressed his disappointment in not knowing the reason for his departure, especially after training with the team and putting in hard work. Following his time at Orlando Pirates, the now 37-year-old went on to play for Royal Eagles (now Royal AM), Jomo Cosmos, and Sinenkani in the lower tiers of South African football.

During his six years with the Buccaneers, Gcaba made 115 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals. He played a significant role in helping them win the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

This incident highlights the importance of proper communication between the club and its players, as it can affect their professional careers and emotional well-being. It also underscores the power of social media in spreading information, even within professional sports.