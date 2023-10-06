John Legend’s Extreme Measures to Prove Himself as a Good Instagram Husband

John Legend, the acclaimed American singer-songwriter, recently found himself in a relatable predicament faced many partners around the world. His wife, Chrissy Teigen, expressed dissatisfaction with the photos he took for her Instagram. Feeling insecure about his photography skills, Legend went to extreme lengths to prove her wrong.

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Legend shared his side of the story. Teigen had made an Instagram post complaining about the lack of good photos taken of her on vacation, lamenting the lack of flattering angles. Legend felt personally attacked and decided to take action.

Despite believing that he took great photos of his wife, Teigen seemed to have different opinions. Legend took the challenge seriously and made an effort to provide her with good lighting and angles. However, his efforts fell short, pushing him to come up with a creative solution.

Legend created a hashtag, #GoodInstagramHusband, as a way to prove his skills and dedication as a husband and photographer. By posting photos under this hashtag, he aimed to demonstrate his commitment to capturing the best moments for Teigen’s Instagram feed.

Ultimately, Legend’s gesture showcased his determination to be the best husband he can be. As the interview revealed, his dedication to being a good Instagram husband is just one aspect of his commitment to his wife. The couple recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary, proving that Legend knows how to give his all in their relationship.

In today’s age of social media, being an Instagram husband or wife has become a modern expectation in relationships. It involves taking aesthetically pleasing photos of one’s spouse for their Instagram feed. This trend underscores the importance of visual representation and sharing moments on social media platforms.

Source: The Kelly Clarkson Show