Embracing Individuality: Deepika Singh Stands Strong Amidst Trolls

Deepika Singh, a versatile actress and stunning Odissi dancer, has become a victim of online trolls due to her passion for sharing dancing videos on her social media. Despite the negativity she encounters, Singh remains resilient, viewing the criticism as a mere consequence of her chosen career. She firmly believes in bringing joy and inspiration to others through her dance clips, and refuses to let trolls deter her.

Singh acknowledges that not all comments are unkind, especially when she posts videos of her classical dance performances. However, when it comes to more contemporary styles or freestyle movements, some individuals take the opportunity to spread negativity. Yet Singh manages to maintain her composure, expressing that she does not let such comments affect her. She finds immense joy in showcasing her talent and sharing her passion for dance with her audience.

In recent months, Singh’s social media presence has been relatively low compared to her usual activity. The actress explains that her focus has shifted towards other endeavors, prioritizing her recent dance theory exams. Despite receiving reminders from her followers urging her to post content due to her status as an actor, Singh has consciously decided to balance her time and energy.

Speaking candidly about the financial aspects of social media, Singh acknowledges its potential as a lucrative platform to earn money during downtime between acting projects. Additionally, she receives numerous invitations to attend events through her social media presence. However, she also recognizes the value of taking breaks from the digital world, as it allows her to explore and dedicate her attention to other meaningful endeavors.

