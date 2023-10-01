Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo: Two Soccer Stars Staying Away from TikTok

In a generation obsessed with social media, it’s unusual for someone to not be involved. However, two top soccer players, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo, are bucking the trend keeping their distance from the popular app, TikTok. While their reasons differ, both players prioritize other aspects of their lives.

Erling Haaland, who had an impressive season with Manchester City, has a humble approach to his life outside of soccer. He enjoys activities like eating good food, spending time with friends, and working on his fitness. Though he enjoys playing video games, his interest in social media is limited. While he uses Instagram to share videos of himself playing, he revealed in a recent podcast interview that he does not have a TikTok account. Haaland stated that he doesn’t search for his name on the app or watch videos of himself playing. Instead, he prefers to focus on the present and the future, constantly striving to improve.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer legend, has been banned from using TikTok without explanation. Despite being the most followed person on Instagram, Ronaldo is unable to access the popular video app. Unlike Haaland, it appears that Ronaldo may have had an interest in using TikTok, but circumstances have prevented him from doing so.

While both players have chosen to stay away from TikTok, they remain active on Instagram, where they regularly share updates and interact with their followers. Their disciplined lifestyles and impressive goal-scoring abilities continue to inspire fans around the world.

Definitions:

– TikTok: a popular social media app known for its short-form videos

– Erling Haaland: a professional soccer player who currently plays for Manchester City

– Cristiano Ronaldo: a Portuguese professional soccer player, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time

