I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me: A Comedy Thriller Coming to Netflix

Fernando Frias’s upcoming comedy thriller, “I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me,” is set to release on Netflix in November 2023. This Mexican Netflix Original is an adaptation of Juan Pablo Villalobos’s novel of the same name. The screenplay was written Maria Camila Arias and director Fernando Frias himself. The film is produced Antonia Asensio, Bruna Haddad, and Paloma Molina, with Exile Content Studio responsible for production.

The official trailer has confirmed that “I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me” will premiere on Netflix on November 22nd, 2023. In addition, the film will debut at the 2023 Morelia International Film Festival.

The plot revolves around a young man aspiring to be a writer who travels to Barcelona to study literature. In the Spanish city, he becomes entangled in a criminal business, leading to comedy and thrills.

The lead role of Juan Pablo Villalobos is played Dario Yazbek Bernal, known for his role as Julián de la Mora in the Netflix series “The House of Flowers.” Anna Castillo, acclaimed for her performance in the Spanish thriller “Nowhere,” also stars in an undisclosed role. The cast includes other talented actors such as Natalia Solián, Alba Ribó, Juan Minujín, Juan Carlos Remolina, Clara Roquet, Alexis Ayala, and more.

“I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me” was filmed in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, bringing the vibrant city to life on screen. The movie has a runtime of 117 minutes, promising an engaging and entertaining watch.

Get ready for a captivating blend of comedy and thriller as “I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me” arrives on Netflix in November 2023. Will you be tuning in?

Sources:

– Netflix

– Exile Content Studio