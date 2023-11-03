Warning: Scammers Infiltrating WhatsApp Accounts

A recent wave of scams involving compromised WhatsApp accounts has raised concerns about online security in Singapore. These scams involve hackers gaining access to individuals’ WhatsApp accounts and then reaching out to their contacts, asking for money or personal information.

One victim, Louis, received a message from his friend Amer Shazally Rosni, asking for a loan of S$3,500 (RM16,588). Without suspicion, Louis quickly transferred the money via PayNow. However, when “Mr. Amer” requested that the funds be transferred to another account, things took a suspicious turn. Alarm bells only rang for Louis after he made the second transfer, realizing that his friend had not sent any of the WhatsApp messages. Amer’s account had been hacked, and the scammer had messaged multiple people in his contact list.

To make matters worse, the scammer cleverly archived the chats with these people, making it less likely for Amer to notice the ongoing conversations. Archived chats do not appear in the list of active chats, effectively concealing the nefarious activities from the account owner.

Unfortunately, Louis was unable to retrieve the money he transferred to the scammer, except for the amount sent to his colleague. Amer, too, became aware of the situation only when Louis contacted him. He had logged into WhatsApp Web using his laptop, but after this incident, he has decided to refrain from using it to mitigate the risk.

This case is not an isolated incident. Local actress Aileen Tan also fell victim to a similar scam, receiving a message from her “husband” asking for money. Even user Edwin Ker had his account compromised, leading him to caution others about the scam.

The police have confirmed receiving reports and have launched investigations into these scams. They have warned the public about fraudulent websites designed to trick users into authorizing access to their WhatsApp accounts. Victims inadvertently grant access scanning a QR code from a phishing website resembling the official WhatsApp page. Once scammers gain access, they use the accounts to request personal information or funds from the contacts.

To protect oneself, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of websites and links associated with WhatsApp before granting access. Additionally, enabling two-step verification and regularly checking linked devices can help detect and prevent unauthorized access.

Stay vigilant and protect your personal information from falling into the wrong hands.