Are Morning Shows Really Hypocritical? The Truth Behind the Controversy

In a recent podcast interview with host Shaista Lodhi, former actor and television host Nida Yasir defended morning shows against the criticism they receive from celebrities. While some argue that morning shows lack substance, Nida asserted that these shows are actually not intended for celebrities in the first place.

Nida shed light on the hypocrisy of celebrities who publicly criticize morning shows, only to later seek opportunities to promote their own brands on these very shows. “When the same celebrities want their brands promoted, they call us and ask us to invite them to our shows,” she revealed. This double standard raises questions about the sincerity of their initial criticisms.

Addressing the controversy surrounding certain segments of her morning show, Nida emphasized that her content is tailored to her audience’s preferences. “No matter what anyone says, I’m genuine towards my audience,” she stated. Whether it’s featuring weddings or makeup segments, Nida believes in catering to the interests of her viewers as her channel has hired her specifically for this purpose.

Moreover, Nida highlighted an episode from her show that sparked a social media frenzy. The episode shed light on the societal pressure and scrutiny faced job-seeking men when their proposals are taken to prospective partners’ homes. While societal expectations predominantly focus on young, settled men, Nida emphasized the need for a more realistic and pragmatic outlook.

Women are often criticized for their career choices, but Nida reminded listeners that men face similar challenges. Despite their educational qualifications, men also struggle to secure stable jobs and are subjected to taunts and societal pressure. “He, too, bears taunts in this society, not just women,” she asserted.

Clearly, the controversy surrounding morning shows and their content is more nuanced than it may seem. While critics may argue for more substantive programming, Nida’s perspective sheds light on the challenges and considerations that go into creating content for a specific target audience.