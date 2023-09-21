Takeaway Delivery Driver Jailed After Fatal Crash: Snapchat Messages Blamed for Distraction

A takeaway delivery driver has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and banned from driving for 15 months after causing a fatal crash that took the life of a young rugby player. Faisal Yasin from Rochdale crashed into 26-year-old Jordan Welsby, who was crossing Prescot Road in St Helens, on Boxing Day 2020. Mr. Welsby suffered catastrophic head injuries and died six days later.

During the trial at Liverpool Crown Court, it was revealed that Yasin had been exchanging Snapchat messages with his girlfriend just seconds before the collision. When police checked his mobile phone, they found that he had sent and received messages while driving. Yasin admitted causing death careless driving and expressed remorse for his actions, saying he would “live with the regret for the rest of his life.”

The court heard that weather conditions were extremely poor at the time of the crash due to Storm Bella, with heavy rain and strong winds. Yasin was driving at the speed limit of 30mph but failed to see Mr. Welsby and made no attempt to brake or avoid the collision.

Judge Neil Flewitt KC, while acknowledging the grief of Mr. Welsby’s family, stated that Yasin’s use of his mobile phone and his driving speed were key factors that contributed to the accident. The distraction caused the Snapchat messages, combined with the adverse weather conditions, led to a momentary loss of focus and lack of attention.

Yasin’s defense lawyer described him as a sociable, hard-working individual who deeply regretted his actions. The court also heard that Yasin was suffering from depression and guilt following the incident. The judge recognized the irreversible impact on both families involved in the tragedy.

This case serves as a reminder of the dangers of mobile phone use while driving and the importance of adhering to speed limits, particularly in adverse weather conditions. It highlights the devastating consequences that can result from a momentary lapse in concentration on the road.

Sources:

– Liverpool Echo (no URL provided)