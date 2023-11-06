Unbelievable Discounts on 144Hz Gaming TVs Before Black Friday

If you’ve been patiently waiting for deals on 144Hz gaming TVs, you’re in for a treat. The Hisense 65U7K, a 65-inch mini LED model, is currently available on Amazon at an exceptional price. With a massive 33% discount, the TV is now priced at just $699.99, down from $1,049.99. But that’s not all—this deal also includes a free copy of NBA 4K 24 for either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. This is undoubtedly one of the strongest Black Friday gaming deals we’ve seen so far.

Unlike previous years, the discounts on this gaming TV are hitting record lows even before Black Friday. In fact, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see a better offer for this display later this month. So, if you’ve had your eye on a 144Hz gaming TV, now is the time to take advantage of this deal.

The Hisense 65U7K is breaking barriers providing 4K 144Hz refresh rate at a more affordable price point. Previously, Samsung screens were the only option for gamers looking for higher refresh rates, but now Hisense is offering a financially viable alternative. And the difference that a 144Hz display makes is incredible. While it may not compete with specialist 240Hz screens, it offers a significant improvement over the standard 60Hz panels.

If you’re considering purchasing the Hisense U7K before Black Friday, it’s definitely a wise choice. With its impressive specs, including a 65-inch screen size and a mini LED panel, it’s unlikely that you’ll find a better Black Friday deal. Even rival retailers like Best Buy are currently not offering discounts on this model, suggesting they may follow suit closer to the big event. So, waiting may not be advantageous as the price is unlikely to drop further.

