New Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Unveiled: What You Need to Know

Meta, in collaboration with Ray-Ban, has released the successor to its earlier Stories smart glasses. The new model, named Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, maintains its functionality as an everyday wearable device that captures photos and videos from the user’s perspective. The glasses also include built-in speakers, microphones, and an onboard voice assistant.

The latest version of the smart glasses focuses on refining rather than completely redefining the product. The previous version sold more than 300,000 units but had a low retention rate, with less than 10% of consumers still using them after two years.

To address these issues, Meta has made several improvements. The Meta glasses feature a new transparent finish and are designed to be more lightweight and comfortable to wear. They also have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that can capture sharper photos and 1080p videos in portrait mode, ideal for sharing on Meta’s social platforms.

To enhance the video experience, the glasses are equipped with five microphones, including one strategically placed in the nose bridge for optimal voice recording. Additionally, Meta has made the LED indicator more noticeable when the glasses are recording to respect people’s privacy.

In terms of audio quality, the Meta glasses function as Bluetooth headphones and offer an improved sound experience compared to the previous version. The glasses feature increased loudness and directional output, minimizing sound leakage.

The new Ray-Ban smart glasses come with a slimmer charging/carrying case that doubles as a wireless charger. The case is significantly lighter and provides eight full charges or 32 hours of additional battery life.

Meta is hoping that the new design and customization options available through the Ray-Ban remix platform, including frame preference, color, and lens type, will appeal to a wider audience. The glasses are priced at $299.

In conclusion, the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses offer improved comfort, photo and video quality, audio performance, and customization options compared to their predecessor. These enhancements make them a more appealing option for mainstream consumers looking for a wearable device that seamlessly integrates technology into their everyday lives.

Sources:

– ZDNet – [link here]

– Meta – [link here]