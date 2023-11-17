Pinterest Emerges as a Premier Luxury Shopping Destination

A recent study conducted Pa Consulting reveals that Pinterest is the go-to platform for luxury consumers. Known as the ultimate destination for luxury shopping, Pinterest is not only a source of inspiration but also a thriving marketplace with 50 percent of its users making purchases directly through the platform. The engagement on Pinterest has witnessed an astonishing 50 percent growth in the second quarter of 2023.

The research highlights that the majority of luxury consumers on Pinterest belong to the Gen Z or Millennial age groups. In fact, 70 percent of users who have either purchased or searched for one of the 60 luxury brands on the platform are under the age of 35. Furthermore, the study reveals that 4 out of 5 luxury enthusiasts on Pinterest are women.

Pa Consulting’s research emphasizes that 3 out of 5 luxury consumers utilize Pinterest specifically to discover luxury brands and products. Notably, the study reveals that one-third of luxury buyers on Pinterest have made purchases within the luxury fashion and leather goods categories.

As a San Francisco-based platform that was launched in 2010, Pinterest has experienced immense growth and currently boasts over 482 million monthly users worldwide.

