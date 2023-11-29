Sahar Aker’s I Choose Beauty: Finding Joy Through Positive Psychology and Cognitive Behavior

Sahar Aker’s I Choose Beauty movement on Instagram offers a refreshing perspective in a world saturated with negativity. Started ten years ago as a personal coping mechanism during her battle with depression and anxiety, Aker combined cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and positive psychology to discover the power of noticing everyday beauty. This initiative not only led to significant improvements in her mood but also inspired a supportive online community.

The concept of I Choose Beauty emerged in 2013 when Aker’s therapist suggested she explore the upside of life appreciating the beauty around her. Skeptical yet willing to try, she snapped a photo of a bush she had walked past daily. Posting it on Instagram with the hashtag #IChooseBeauty, Aker continued to share daily images of ordinary-yet-inspiring moments for an astonishing 3,000 days.

Aker’s experience showcases the effectiveness of positive psychology and CBT in fostering resilience and joy. Positive psychology, pioneered psychologists Martin Seligman and Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, aims to cultivate happiness, meaning, and fulfillment to enable individuals to lead fulfilling lives. On the other hand, CBT focuses on replacing unhelpful thinking and behavior patterns with more constructive strategies, proving transformative for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

While positive psychology and an optimistic mindset may not be effective for everyone, Aker found them powerful and effective tools for gaining a new perspective and finding inner peace. By appreciating everyday beauty, she learned to face her challenges and cope in a more balanced and satisfying way.

Beyond Aker’s personal journey, the I Choose Beauty movement has resonated with others as well. Aker’s close-knit community on Instagram celebrates and shares their own moments of beauty. The impact of the movement has been recognized organizations like Access Mental Health America, highlighting the role of such “DIY” tools in promoting mental health and well-being.

I Choose Beauty, born out of Aker’s personal struggles, has become her life’s purpose. Through her journey, she offers hope and reminds others that even in the midst of a messy and sad world, finding beauty can have a profound impact.

FAQ

What is positive psychology?

Positive psychology is a branch of psychology that focuses on cultivating happiness, meaning, and fulfillment to help individuals lead fulfilling lives. It shifts the traditional clinical focus on mental health dysfunction to mental health resilience.

What is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)?

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a type of therapy that aims to replace unhelpful thinking and behavior patterns with more constructive strategies. It has a strong emphasis on practical, self-help techniques and has been proven effective for various mental health issues.

Is positive psychology effective for everyone?

While positive psychology can be transformative for many individuals, it may not be effective for everyone. Critics argue that it can oversimplify complex mental health issues overemphasizing positivity, potentially minimizing the significance of negative emotions and experiences. It is important to address painful feelings and acknowledge the natural ebb and flow of human emotions.