Wedding Content Creators: The New Trend in Wedding Photography

In today’s digital age, social media plays a significant role in our lives. From sharing daily moments to showcasing major milestones, we put everything on display for our online audience. So, it’s no surprise that weddings have entered the realm of social media too. Enter the wedding content creator – the bride’s personal paparazzi.

Wedding content creators specialize in capturing behind-the-scenes moments specifically designed for platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Gone are the days of formal stand-and-pose photos. Instead, couples want fun viral trend videos and candid content that they can upload within hours of tying the knot.

Gemma Mullin, a freelance journalist and creator of The Wedit, is a wedding content creator who saw the potential in this niche market. Armed with just her iPhone, Gemma offers different packages to suit couples’ needs. From basic coverage to all-out influencer packages, Gemma ensures that every special moment is captured and edited into reels or TikToks.

But the rise of wedding content creators has caused some tensions within the wedding industry. Photographers who have spent years honing their craft may feel threatened these new additions. Some argue that the content creators, who send images directly to the couple and take all the credit, haven’t paid their dues in the same way professional photographers have.

Nevertheless, wedding planners and couples alike see the appeal of wedding content creators. These creators not only lighten the load for the bridal party but also offer a unique and modern twist on wedding photography. Erin McBride, another content creator, launched her business, Your Day Unplugged, after a positive experience capturing a friend’s wedding on Instagram.

It’s important to note that wedding content creators cater to a wide range of clients, not just influencers with large followings. Fatima Chapman, a bride who hired Gemma as her wedding content creator, explains that although she’s not a social media influencer, having a creator added a fun element to her wedding planning process.

The demand for wedding content creators continues to rise, with multiple bookings already secured for the upcoming years. As couples prioritize sharing their wedding experiences on social media, wedding content creators provide a convenient and creative solution.

Definitions:

– Wedding content creators: Individuals who specialize in capturing behind-the-scenes content of weddings for social media platforms.

– Reels: Short videos often used on platforms like Instagram to showcase highlights or tell a story.

– TikToks: Videos created and shared on the TikTok social media platform.

– Influencers: Individuals who have a significant following on social media and are often paid brands to promote products or services.

– Gen Z: The demographic cohort succeeding Millennials, typically born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s.

Sources:

– Gemma Mullin, The Wedit, freelance journalist

– Georgie Davis, wedding planner and founder of Georgina Rose Events

– Erin McBride, Your Day Unplugged, wedding content creator

– Fatima Chapman, bride hired content creator