Paige Spiranac Embraces Self-Confidence and Defies Online Hate

Paige Spiranac, professional golfer and social media influencer, has recently opened up about her journey to self-acceptance and defying online hate. In a conversation with college basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder on their Twin Talk podcast, Spiranac discussed the criticism she faces for her sexy outfits and provocative social media posts.

Spiranac revealed that she used to feel the need to dress a certain way because of her gymnastics background, but no matter what she did, she would always receive hate. “I wanted to be taken seriously as a professional golfer,” she said. “But no matter what I posted, no matter what I wore, I would get hate.”

After experiencing backlash even when she was fully covered from head to toe, Spiranac decided to embrace her own style and not worry about pleasing everyone. She stated, “I’m just going to do what I want to do, and I’m going to wear what I want to wear. If people like it, great, and if they dislike it, okay, great.”

