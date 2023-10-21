George Russell: Formula 1 driver steps back from social media and news due to lack of positivity

George Russell, the Mercedes Formula 1 driver, has revealed that he has banned himself from using social media and reading the news due to the lack of positivity it brings him. Despite having a combined following of nearly seven million on various platforms, Russell, 25, has chosen to step back from using them. He explained that he stopped using Twitter about six months ago and has recently adopted the same approach with Instagram.

Russell stated that he respects everyone’s opinion but has realized that he does not need to read praise or negative comments as they do not bring him any value. He also mentioned that when he stopped using Twitter, he found himself spending more time on Instagram, and when he stopped using Instagram, he started reading the news. However, he found that most headlines were negative, which further drove him away from social media and news platforms.

The decision to distance himself from social media and news came after a period during the summer break where he didn’t use his phone at all. During that time, he spent quality moments with his family and friends and realized the excessive amount of screen time he had in a typical week. This realization, combined with the understanding that spending too much time on the phone can lead to years wasted, prompted Russell to make a change in his habits.

As Russell heads into the final five rounds of the Formula 1 season, he currently holds eighth place in the standings. He emphasizes the importance of finding activities that are more productive than mindlessly scrolling through social media or being absorbed in negative news headlines. By disconnecting from these platforms, he aims to focus on his racing career and ensure a more positive and fulfilling experience both on and off the track.

