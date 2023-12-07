New Culinary Podcast “Spooning with Mark Wogan” Takes Food Preferences to New Heights

In a recent interview on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Mark Wogan, son of the late Sir Terry Wogan and co-founder of Homeslice Pizza, unveiled his exciting new podcast called “Spooning with Mark Wogan.” Deviating from traditional food podcasts, Wogan aims to challenge the notion of “bad” ingredients and explore the fascinating world of food preferences.

Each episode of “Spooning with Mark Wogan” follows a unique format. Prior to their appearance on the show, guests are asked to complete a questionnaire about their food loves and hates. Wogan then curates a customized menu that incorporates both their favorites and the ingredients they dislike. The highlight of each episode involves blindfolding the guest and feeding them a spoonful of something they claim to love, followed a spoonful of something they claim to dislike. The twist? Without sight, most people struggle to differentiate between the two.

The debut episode, featuring renowned chef Tom Kerridge, launches today. Every Thursday, a new episode will be released, featuring a variety of guests from the world of food and entertainment. Upcoming episodes include appearances Matt Tebbutt, Claudia Winkeman, the Hairy Bikers, Helen Skelton, Dan Snow, Joe Wicks, and David Gandy.

To add an extra layer of excitement, Wogan has chosen two prestigious foodie hotspots as the backdrop for his culinary adventures. The Groucho Club in Soho and The Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair provide a stylish and intimate setting for Wogan and his guests to indulge in their gustatory experiences. With head chef Jamie Shears overseeing the menu preparations, the guests are sure to be treated to a gastronomic feast.

Despite his culinary experience, Wogan relinquishes the role of chef, allowing professionals to craft the delectable dishes served on the show. This approach ensures a focus on the guest experience and allows Wogan to fully engage with his participants.

Whether you’re a food lover, a podcast enthusiast, or simply curious about the intricacies of taste, “Spooning with Mark Wogan” promises to be a captivating journey through the diverse world of culinary preferences. Tune in to the podcast’s launch today and follow along on Virgin Radio’s YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels for an immersive visual experience.