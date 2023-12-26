Unconventional Products That Social Media Convinced Us to Try or Buy

Online platforms like social media have a powerful influence over consumer behavior, sometimes leading us to buy or try products we may not have considered otherwise. As we approach the end of the year, BuzzFeed writers and editors shared their experiences with some of the random but useful things they were convinced to try or buy. Here are some of their stories:

1. A Game-Changing Tray Cover: One individual saw an ad for a tray cover designed for airplane travel and decided to give it a try. Previously skeptical of the cleanliness of seat pockets, they found that this reusable sleeve covered the entire tray, offering convenience with its additional pockets for water bottles, headphones, laptops, and snacks. It proved to be a game-changer for frequent flyers.

2. Regrettable Lip Stain Purchase: Another individual bought a set of lip stains from TikTok Shop before fully understanding how the platform’s selling incentives worked. Unfortunately, some of the colors didn’t suit them, and the lip stains had a longer dry time than expected. In hindsight, they wished they had invested in a single lip stain they truly loved.

3. Affordable Hair Styling with Shark FlexStyle: A beauty enthusiast purchased the Shark FlexStyle hair tool at the beginning of the year and found it to be an excellent alternative to the more expensive Dyson Airwrap. While they didn’t use it as often as they should, they were always impressed with the results when they did, recommending it to anyone interested in an all-in-one hair tool.

4. Chilled Marinated Tofu Recipe: TikTok filled with recipe videos for chilled marinated tofu during the summer, and one user decided to give it a try. They discovered a quick and easy dinner option for hot days and lazy nights marinating raw tofu in the fridge and then serving it over rice with some veggies. The dish turned out to be a delicious and refreshing option.

5. Scalp Massager for Oil Control: Dealing with a sensitive scalp and fine hair, one person struggled to keep their hair from looking oily. After adding a scalp massager to their hair care routine, they noticed a significant difference. The massager provided a more thorough clean, preventing their hair from getting oily as quickly as before. They highly recommend it for an improved scalp cleaning experience.

6. Roar Plus Powders for Hydration: Intrigued the hype surrounding Roar Plus Powders, an individual decided to try them as an alternative to their usual hydration choice, Liquid IV. The powders had less sugar and offered a delightful Berry Lemonade flavor that resembled something they would order at a restaurant. It became a new favorite beverage enjoyed in the comfort of their own home.

Social media can be a compelling platform for discovering unconventional yet useful products. While not every purchase may turn out as expected, these experiences remind us of the power of online influence in our daily lives.