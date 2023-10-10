The Internet is Going Crazy Over Lewis, the Not-So-Ordinary Halloween Ghoul

A new Halloween character named Lewis has taken the Internet storm and has become the latest obsession of social media users. This larger-than-life creature, standing at an impressive eight feet tall, has a unique and lovable attitude that sets him apart from the average jack-o’-lantern.

One of the notable catchphrases of Lewis is his insistence on being called his name rather than being referred to as a jack-o’-lantern. He makes it clear that he is not a king or a god, but simply Lewis. Those who have come across Lewis at their local Target stores have been quick to capture their encounters with him and share them on TikTok.

Lewis is part of Target’s Halloween line called ‘Hyde & EEK! Boutique’ and can be found in Target stores or on their website for a price of $180. However, getting your hands on Lewis might prove to be challenging, as he is already sold out online and in most stores.

Apart from the giant Lewis, there are also other variations of him available, such as Li’l Lewis, a smaller version, and the sly pumpkin swamp ghoul. Target has even encouraged people to share their photos and videos of Lewis on TikTok and other social media platforms using the hashtag #MyNameIsLewis.

With Lewis gaining so much attention, there is speculation about whether he will be a seasonal character or if he might become a permanent fixture in Target stores. Some stores have even given Lewis a team member nametag, hinting that he could potentially stick around even after the Halloween season.

Overall, it seems that Lewis has captivated the hearts of Halloween enthusiasts and has become an unexpected and beloved Halloween phenomenon.

Sources:

– Source article: [insert source article title here]

– Target Website: [insert Target website URL here]