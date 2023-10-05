Sexyy Red’s Controversial Instagram Moment Shocks Netizens

Rapper Sexyy Red has caused quite a stir on social media after sharing a private video on her Instagram account. The explicit nature of the clip left many netizens astonished and sparked a flurry of reactions online. While it remains unclear whether the person in the video is her partner, the video has since been deleted from her account.

Sexyy Red, a southern rapper known for her hit singles such as “Born By the River,” “Pound Town,” and “Throwin’ It,” has gained immense popularity, with over two million followers on Instagram. However, this is the first time she finds herself in the center of a scandal.

The reaction from Twitter users, who couldn’t help but share their shock on social media, ranged from surprise to humorous memes. Some speculated that Sexyy Red’s controversial post may have been a response to her recent Donald Trump controversy.

During an appearance on a podcast called “This Past Weekend,” the 25-year-old rapper expressed her support for former President Donald Trump, stating that her community, especially in the hood, admired him for liberating Black prisoners and his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, her endorsement of Trump did not sit well with her audience, as many criticized her for favoring the Republican president. Despite the backlash, Sexyy Red has remained silent about the recent uproar.

As the rapper continues with her fall tour, which kicked off in Boston this month and is scheduled to conclude in September in San Francisco, the controversy surrounding her Instagram video is likely to linger for a while.

