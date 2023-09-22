Why “Hit Man” Should Be Seen in Theaters

The movie “Hit Man,” directed Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, deserves to be seen in theaters. While streaming platforms offer convenience for home viewing, there is a unique value in experiencing a film together with an audience. “Hit Man” has qualities that are often missed in modern-day movies, including grown-up comedy, tense thrills, and a captivating performance Powell.

The story follows Powell’s character, who pretends to be a killer for hire in stings run the New Orleans P.D. He continues to pretend even after meeting a woman he wants to impress. The narrative eventually leads to a compelling sequence that combines high-stakes improvisation and showcases the talents of Powell and co-star Adria Arjona. This scene elicited wild applause and excitement from audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

However, despite the positive reception, it is bittersweet to hear that Netflix has acquired the film for a significant sum of $20 million. While it will likely receive a theatrical release, it will primarily be watched audiences in the comfort of their own homes. The communal experience of being swept away Powell’s performance may be lost.

Netflix, with its massive subscriber base, is an influential platform. However, it poses challenges for movies hoping to gain attention and recognition. While the streaming giant chases Oscars, films released on the platform can easily get lost among the countless options available. The theatrical releases these films receive often feel ceremonial and short-lived before they are overshadowed the streaming availability.

Linklater’s previous film, “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood,” suffered a similar fate. Despite a limited theatrical release, it quickly vanished into the depths of Netflix’s content library. The fact that the programmer introducing “Hit Man” at the Toronto International Film Festival forgot to mention it until prompted an audience member highlights the struggle for recognition. Theatrical releases carry more weight than simply romanticizing the projection experience; they serve as indicators that a film is worth paying attention to.

There is a special quality to the charm of watching Powell’s captivating performance on the big screen while others around you share the same experience. It would be a loss to deny audiences the opportunity to witness this larger-than-life presence in a theater. Movie stardom is increasingly rare, and it deserves a chance to shine without being overshadowed instant streaming availability. So, why not give “Hit Man” the chance it deserves in a theater?

Sources:

– Source article: “Hit Man, we hardly knew you” Alison Willmore on vulture.com.