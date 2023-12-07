Andrew Garfield and Former Roommates Reunite at Oscars

In a heartwarming moment at the 94th Academy Awards, Andrew Garfield and his former roommates, Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Robert Pattinson, and Charlie Cox, had a reunion on the red carpet. Despite not having worked together in their careers, the actors shared a special moment reflecting on their journey from struggling roommates to successful Hollywood stars.

During a panel discussion at the Red Sea festival, Garfield spoke fondly about his roommates and their shared experiences. He expressed his belief in their talent and predicted their future success. “They were all pretty handsome guys. I always knew they would be successful and talented,” Garfield said.

In a separate interview, Jamie Dornan also acknowledged the success of his former roommates and the challenges they faced early in their careers. “We’ve known each other 17 years and there were times where we weren’t really working that much and it wasn’t happening for us,” Dornan shared.

The reunion between Garfield and his roommates was a nostalgic and emotional moment for both. On a talk show, Garfield and Dornan had a heartfelt conversation backstage, realizing how far they had come since their struggling days. Garfield recounted, “We were looking at each other at backstage and we were like ‘Oh my goodness’. Look, this is like 15-16 years later and we are here. We both started crying and had a little hug backstage. It was very, very sweet, and I didn’t expect to land here.”

While their paths may have diverged professionally, these former roommates have maintained a strong bond throughout their journey in the entertainment industry. Their reunion at the Oscars serves as a reminder of the long-lasting friendships formed during their early days of chasing their dreams in Hollywood.