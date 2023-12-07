Andrew Garfield Reflects on Shared Journey with Former Roommates

In a recent panel discussion at the Red Sea festival, Andrew Garfield opened up about his past roommates and their shared journey to success in Hollywood. The actor, known for his role as Spider-Man in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” lived with a rotating cast of roommates that included Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Robert Pattinson, and Charlie Cox during their early struggling days.

Reflecting on their time together, Garfield expressed his belief in the talent and potential of his roommates. “They were all pretty handsome guys. I always knew they would be successful and talented,” he shared with a smile.

Garfield also shared a heartfelt moment with Dornan during a talk show appearance, where the two roommates found themselves backstage, realizing how far they had come in their careers. “We were looking at each other and we were like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ This is like 15-16 years later and we are here. We both started crying and had a little hug backstage. It was very, very sweet, and I did not expect to land here,” Garfield recalled.

Although they haven’t had the opportunity to work together professionally, Garfield and Dornan recently had a reunion on the red carpet of the 94th Academy Awards. Discussing their journey, Dornan expressed his admiration for the success that their former roommates had achieved. “We’ve known each other for 17 years, and there were times where we weren’t really working that much, and it wasn’t happening for us,” he shared.

The bond between Garfield and his former roommates is a testament to their shared experiences and the support they provided each other during their early struggles. As they continue to make their mark in Hollywood, their connection remains a reminder of the power of friendship and belief in one another’s talent.