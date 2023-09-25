Gymnast Olivia Dunne Introduces Her Adorable New Puppy

American artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne has delighted her fans with the introduction of her new puppy. The gymnast took to her Instagram stories to share adorable pictures of herself cradling the furry friend in her arms, expressing her love for the new addition to her family.

In addition to the heartwarming pup pictures, Dunne also recently attended an NCAA football game with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who is a baseball player. The couple enjoyed the game between the LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks, with Dunne stunning in a bright yellow bodycon dress.

Olivia Dunne is a highly accomplished athlete, competing for the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team and formerly representing the USA national team. She is known for her success in the sport and has achieved All-American titles on the uneven bars. In addition to her athletic achievements, Dunne has gained popularity on social media, with thousands of followers on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The introduction of Dunne’s new puppy showcases her passion for animals and adds a touch of cuteness to her already impressive social media presence. As fans continue to follow her gymnastics career and personal life, they can look forward to more heartwarming moments with her adorable new furry companion.

