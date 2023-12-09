Ongoing Roadwork Causes Lane Closures in Wayne County

Road construction on I-275 in Wayne County is currently underway, causing temporary lane closures and traffic disruptions. Commuters should be aware of the changes and plan their routes accordingly. Although the roadwork is expected to continue until mid-December, drivers will still be able to travel both northbound and southbound on I-275 during this time.

Starting on Monday, December 4, specific lane and ramp closures will be implemented, impacting traffic flow. On the southbound stretch between 5 Mile Road, in Livonia, and Eureka Road in Romulus, only one lane will be open. This closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until mid-December. Crews will be replacing barrier walls with temporary barrels and the roadwork will progress towards 5 Mile Road over the coming weeks.

Eastbound and westbound Schoolcraft Road, beneath I-275, will also experience lane closures until mid-December, with only one lane remaining open.

Northbound I-275 will have lane closures between M-14 and 5 Mile Road in the Livonia/Plymouth Township area, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 4 to December 6.

Several ramps to and from I-275 will be closed intermittently this week. The eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 and the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily between December 4 and December 6. Additionally, the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between December 4 and December 8.

Stay informed about these lane and ramp closures visiting the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) website. MDOT’s real-time traffic map can also help you navigate the affected areas. With proper planning and awareness, commuters can minimize the impact of these ongoing roadworks in Wayne County.