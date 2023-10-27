Hyundai Introduces Software Update Clinics to Counteract Viral Vehicle Theft Trend

Hyundai is taking action to address the surge in vehicle thefts made popular on TikTok through a software update that prevents unauthorized access to certain models. Starting this weekend, Hyundai will be opening clinics in five major US cities to provide this software update to concerned vehicle owners.

These “social-media driven thefts” primarily target vehicles without push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers, allowing criminals to start the cars using just a screwdriver and USB cable. The thieves have been recording these hacks and sharing them on TikTok, exacerbating the issue.

To address this widespread concern, Hyundai rolled out a fix in February. Following successful tests in various locations, including Washington D.C. and Maryland, Hyundai is expanding its mobile service centers to several cities across the US, including New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Rochester. Vehicle owners in these areas can visit the clinics to have their vehicles updated.

Hyundai’s software upgrade modifies specific vehicle control modules, particularly for models equipped with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems. The updated software enhances security mechanisms activating factory alarms and introducing an “ignition kill” feature. This modification ensures that vehicles cannot be started using the popularized theft method.

Affected Hyundai models span various vehicle types, including Accent, Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Kona, Palisade, Santa Fe, Sonata, Veloster, and Venue, spanning multiple model years.

The software update takes less than 30 minutes for installation and has already been successfully installed in nearly 1 million vehicles. Hyundai owners who are unable to visit the mobile service centers can schedule the software update at any authorized dealership through Hyundai’s dedicated website.

Hyundai’s commitment to customer safety extends beyond the clinics, with plans to establish single-day, regional clinics. These clinics, operated Hyundai dealers, will be set up the end of the year. Additionally, Hyundai is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to combat this issue and raise awareness about the software upgrade.

David VandeLinde, VP of After-Sales at Hyundai Motor America, reassures customers that their well-being is the company’s top priority. He encourages all eligible Hyundai owners and lessees to take advantage of the free software update to protect their vehicles. Hyundai emphasizes its commitment to producing quality products that fully comply with federal anti-theft regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of the software update clinics Hyundai?

A: Hyundai is offering software update clinics to address vehicle thefts that have gone viral on TikTok.

Q: Which vehicles are at risk of these social media-driven thefts?

A: Vehicles without push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers are particularly vulnerable.

Q: How does the software update mitigate the theft risk?

A: The software update modifies specific vehicle control modules to activate factory alarms and introduce an “ignition kill” feature, preventing unauthorized vehicle start-up.

Q: Which cities are hosting the Hyundai clinics?

A: Hyundai clinics will be available in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and Rochester.

Q: Can vehicle owners from other cities receive the software update?

A: Yes, Hyundai owners can schedule the software update at any authorized dealership through Hyundai’s dedicated website.

Sources: hyundaiusa.com