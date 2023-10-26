Hyundai Launches Nationwide Effort to Combat Vehicle Theft

In response to the viral TikTok videos that exposed the vulnerability of Hyundai and Kia vehicles to theft, Hyundai has announced a country-wide effort to protect its customers and their cars. The company has introduced mobile clinics, also known as software update stations, that will be conveniently located to bring the necessary patch closer to drivers.

The software update aims to resolve the vulnerability adding an ignition kill feature to the vehicles. This means that thieves will not be able to start the car without the key fob, providing an extra layer of security. Hyundai has already installed the update on nearly one million eligible models and guarantees its effectiveness.

To ensure that all affected vehicles receive the patch, Hyundai will be organizing five software update events in major cities, including New York City, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The installation process takes only 30 minutes, and customers can also visit dealerships to get the update free of charge.

However, despite the software update, there is still a lingering issue. Thieves don’t know which cars have received the patch, which means they may attempt to break into any Hyundai or Kia model to check if it is vulnerable. This has led some owners to take additional measures, such as purchasing steering wheel locks and third-party hardware, to further secure their vehicles.

The TikTok hack has had other consequences as well. Insurance costs for Hyundai and Kia models have skyrocketed, and their resale value has significantly dropped in the United States. This has left many owners grappling with an increased risk of theft and financial losses.

In its effort to support customers, Hyundai has collaborated with law enforcement agencies to provide free steering wheel locks to those who purchased vulnerable vehicles. The company has also partnered with AAA to offer insurance options to those affected the TikTok madness.

Hyundai will be reaching out to customers through various channels, including mail, email, and phone, to provide details on the software installation. If the update is not possible for certain vehicles, the company will offer reimbursements for steering wheel locks. Customers can also visit Hyundai’s website to check if their vehicle is eligible for the software patch inputting their vehicle identification number (VIN).

With its comprehensive approach to tackling vehicle theft, Hyundai aims to restore confidence in its brand and provide peace of mind to its valued customers.