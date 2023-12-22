Hyundai Unveils Game-Changing Tire Design for Icy Conditions

Hyundai has introduced an innovative tire design that incorporates built-in snow chains, revolutionizing the process of using traditional snow chains. Instead of struggling with the cumbersome task of wrapping and removing chains in freezing conditions, this new design allows drivers to deploy and retract the snow chains at the push of a button.

The tires will feature six indented grooves, aligning with the wheel’s six spokes. These grooves house thick snow chain-like wires, which are retracted within the tread. The wires are made using compressed shape memory alloys that can expand when an electric current is activated. By pressing a button, the shape memory alloy reverts to its original shape, pushing the wire loop up above the tread.

Apart from the convenience it offers, the integrated snow chains serve as a visual and audible reminder for when it’s time to replace the tires. Although it is currently a concept idea, Hyundai’s Head of Advanced Chassis Development Team, Joon Mo Park, expresses the company’s commitment to transforming advanced technologies into practical solutions for customers.

While the implementation of this revolutionary tire design will require significant redesigning of the wheel assembly and collaborations with tire manufacturers, it holds immense potential for individuals who frequently drive in snowy or icy conditions. With patents secured in South Korea and the USA, Hyundai is actively exploring the possibility of mass-producing these tires, subject to further technological development, durability tests, performance evaluations, and regulatory reviews.

This groundbreaking invention has the potential to enhance driver safety and convenience during winter conditions, eliminating the hassle and discomfort associated with traditional snow chains. Let’s hope we can see this innovative tire design on Hyundai vehicles sooner rather than later.